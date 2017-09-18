Market Updates
-
January 24, 2018, Wednesday
Turbo-charged Bulls take Nifty past 11k, Sensex past 36k on IMF forecast
There seems to be no stopping the bulls. The Indian markets on Tuesday reached two milestones with the benchmark Sensex ...
-
December 08, 2017, Friday
Today's Picks: 8 December, 2017
Nifty, Bank Nifty, Coal India, Tech Mahindra and more
-
December 01, 2017, Friday
Today's Picks: 1 December, 2017
Nifty, Bank Nifty, Aurobindo Pharma and more
-
December 01, 2017, Friday
Axis Bank regaining lost ground
Following mega fundraising plans, analysts have upgraded their rating
-
November 22, 2017, Wednesday
Markets' winning streak continues
Adani Ports was the star stock, jumping 3.27 per cent
-
November 21, 2017, Tuesday
Citigroup sells L&T Finance shares worth Rs 637 cr
Citigroup today offloaded more than 3.5 crore shares of L&T Finance Holdings, financial services arm of the engineering major ...
-
November 21, 2017, Tuesday
Sensex stays strong for 4th day, pharma in pink of health
Pharma stocks stood out following a string of USFDA clearances
-
November 05, 2017, Sunday
Commodity picks: 6 November, 2017
Mustard seed prices trading at Rs 3,986 a quintal; coriander prices at Rs 4,938 a quintal
-
November 03, 2017, Friday
Today's picks: 3 November, 2017
Nifty, Bank Nifty, Aurobindo Pharma, Bharti Infratel, Hero MotoCorp
-
November 01, 2017, Wednesday
Today's picks: 1st November, 2017
Nifty, Bank Nifty, ONGC, NTPC and Hindalco
-
November 01, 2017, Wednesday
Dr Reddy's prospects hinge on FDA clearances
Non-US geographies grow well in Q2; cost controls support profitability
-
October 31, 2017, Tuesday
Sensex logs first fall in 7 sessions
The Nifty also came down from record, but managed to close above 10,300
-
October 31, 2017, Tuesday
Today's picks: 31 October, 2017
Nifty, Bank Nifty, ITC, Ambuja Cements, HDFC Bank
-
October 30, 2017, Monday
Commodity Picks: 30 October, 2017
Soybean prices at the Indore spot market are trading at Rs 2,821 per quintal
-
October 26, 2017, Thursday
Today's Picks: 26 October, 2017
Nifty, Bank Nifty, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro & Bajaj Finance
-
October 24, 2017, Tuesday
Today's Picks: 24 October, 2017
Nifty, Bank Nifty, Bharti Airtel, Cipla and Infosys
-
October 18, 2017, Wednesday
Today's Picks: 18 October, 2017
Nifty, Bank Nifty, Axis Bank, BPCL, Infosys
-
October 17, 2017, Tuesday
Today's Picks: 17 October, 2017
Nifty, Bank Nifty, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and Bharti Airtel
-
September 23, 2017, Saturday
Darjeeling tea signs bonus pact; owners asked to shell out Rs 60 cr
After an estimated loss of Rs. 400 crore this year on account of suspended operations for a little over three months, the 87 tea ...
-
September 18, 2017, Monday
Nifty hits new all-time high
The benchmark Nifty 50 on Monday advanced 0.7 per cent to close at a new all-time high of 10,153.1, surpassing previous high of ...