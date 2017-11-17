Cipla gains 3% on final approval for generic Pulmicort Respules

-
ALSO READCipla's consistent margin gains stand out Cadila Healthcare hits record high on USFDA approval for Levofloxacin Cipla's Q4 loss narrows to Rs 62 crore, scales down biotech business Cipla surges 6% after stellar Q1 on healthy operating performance Cipla hits 52-week high ahead of Q2 results
-
“The company has received final approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Budesonide Inhalation Suspension, 0.25mg/2mL, 0.5mg/2mL, and 1mg/2mL from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of Astrazeneca’s Pulmicort Respules,” Cipla said in a press release.
Cipla’s Budesonide Inhalation Suspension, 0.25mg/2mL, 0.5mg/2mL, and 1mg/2mL, are AN-rated generic equivalents of Astrazeneca’s Pulmicort Respules and are indicated for the maintenance treatment of asthma and as prophylactic therapy in children 12 months to 8 years of age. The product is available for shipping immediately, it added.
As reported by IMS Health, Pulmicort Respules and generic equivalents had U.S. sales of approximately $825 million for the 12-month period ending September 2017.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU