Coal India gains on interim dividend plan

“The company has fixed March 15, 2017 as the record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend on equity shares for the financial year 2016-17, if declared by the board,” Coal India said in regulatory filing.
The stock will turn ex-bonus on March 14, 2017.
In previous financial year 2015-16, Coal India had paid interim dividend of Rs 27.40 per share.
Till 11:04 am; a combined 1.16 million shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE.
