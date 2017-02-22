TRENDING ON BS
Coal India gains on interim dividend plan

The board will meet on March 06, 2017, to consider payment of interim dividend for the year 2016-17.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Shutterstock

Coal India was up 2% at Rs 327 on the BSE after the company announced that the board will meet on March 06, 2017, to consider payment of interim dividend, if any, for the year 2016-17.

“The company has fixed March 15, 2017 as the record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend on equity shares for the financial year 2016-17, if declared by the board,” Coal India said in regulatory filing.


The stock will turn ex-bonus on March 14, 2017.

In previous financial year 2015-16, Coal India had paid interim dividend of Rs 27.40 per share.

Till 11:04 am; a combined 1.16 million shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE.
 

