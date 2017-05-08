TRENDING ON BS
Commodity picks: 8 May, 2017

Black pepper prices are currently trading at Rs 55,700 a quintal

Prerana Desai 

Black Pepper
Black pepper prices are currently trading at Rs 55,700 a quintal. Prices are declining on the back of weak domestic demand and imports from Vietnam. International prices are falling due to higher production in Vietnam. Prices are expected to decline further and move towards Rs 55,100 a quintal.

Cardamom
Cardamom prices in Vandanmedu market are trading at Rs 1,265 a kg. Prices are expected to trade higher towards Rs 1,280 following the lean season (in terms of production) and pick-up in retail demand. Upcoming Ramzan demand would also support the prices. However, the forecast of a normal monsoon would keep the production prospects upbeat, which would limit the price gains.
Prerana Desai, V-P (research), Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain

