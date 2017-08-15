Debt assets swell 32% to Rs 11 lakh cr amid easing of rates

The last one year has been good for debt mutual funds, with the segment’s assets under management growing 32% to Rs 11 lakh crore at the end of June 2017 quarter (Q1) from Rs 9 lakh crore a year ago. The country’s top fund houses managed to cash in the most on this growth. The top 10 asset managers added Rs 1.5 lakh crore of debt assets, amounting to 83% of the total debt assets added by the sector in the past year, data collated from Value Research shows. In absolute terms, Birla Sun Life MF has added the most by way of debt assets in the past year, with assets ...