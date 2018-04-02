Dilip Buildcon surges 12% on winning new highway projects from NHAI

(DBL) surged 12% to Rs 1,122, also its new high on the BSE, in intra-day trade after the company received projects worth of Rs 42.77 billion from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

DBL on Thursday, March 29 said it has won a Rs 10.04 billion road contract from the in Madhya Pradesh. The project involves construction of road tunnel, viaduct and Churhat Bypass of Rewa Sidhi Section of NH 75E in Madhya Pradesh on build, operate and transfer mode.

The construction period of the project is 18 months. The operation period for the project is 15 years from the commercial operation date, the company said.

On Wednesday, March 28, after market hours, highways builder said it has received letter of award by the for new three hybrid annuity projects valued at Rs 32.73 billion in the state of Maharashtra.