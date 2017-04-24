Divis Labs hits 52-week low

-
-
“The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) have issued a Warning Letter for the company's Unit-II at Visakhapatnam,” Divis Laboratories said in a BSE filing.
The company responded to the US-FDA inspection observations with an appropriate remediation process to overcome the deficiencies observed, it added.
The company said, in the import alert issued, US-FDA has exempted several products manufactured at the company's Unit-II at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. It will continue to supply these active ingredients to meet its obligations to the customers.
“Divi's Labs, along with external consultants and subject matter experts, are working to address the concerns of the US-FDA and is making all efforts to fully meet the compliance requirements. We will respond to this Warning Letter with a detailed plan within the stipulated time,” it added.
In past six months, the stock has underperformed the market by falling 52% as compared to 4% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
At 9:21 am; the stock was down 1.7% at Rs 620 on BSE as compared to 0.34% rise in the benchmark index. A combined 734,175 equity shares changed hands on the counter on BSE and NSE so far.
