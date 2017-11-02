Do mutual funds also have to be linked with Aadhaar?  

Do also have to be linked with

Yes, after your PAN, bank account and phone number, now your mutual fund account too has to be linked to The Association of in India (Amfi) has informed fund houses that no can be opened after January 1, 2018 unless is provided. Fund houses have been also asked to link all existing folios with by December 31, 2017. Unless this is done, existing investors will not be able to make fresh investments.

How can I link my fund folio with

You can do so through your registrar and transfer agents such as CAMS and Karvy. You can submit your and details on their websites. Physical forms will also be available at the service centres of fund houses, registrar and transfer agents. Fund houses will soon send emails with a web link using which you will be able to update your other details.