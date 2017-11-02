JUST IN
Nifty Outlook and key trading ideas by Sacchitanand Uttekar of Tradebulls
Do mutual funds also have to be linked with Aadhaar?

The Amfi has informed fund houses that no new folios can be opened after January 1, 2018 unless Aadhaar is provided

Aadhaar: SC hears right to privacy case but there's much more at stake

Do mutual funds also have to be linked with Aadhaar?  

Yes, after your PAN, bank account and phone number, now your mutual fund account too has to be linked to Aadhaar. The Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) has informed fund houses that no new folios can be opened after January 1, 2018 unless Aadhaar is provided. Fund houses have been also asked to link all existing folios with Aadhaar by December 31, 2017. Unless this is done, existing investors will not be able to make fresh investments.  

How can I link my fund folio with Aadhaar? 

You can do so through your registrar and transfer agents such as CAMS and Karvy. You can submit your Aadhaar and PAN details on their websites. Physical forms will also be available at the service centres of fund houses, registrar and transfer agents. Fund houses will soon send emails with a web link using which you will be able to update your other details.
First Published: Thu, November 02 2017. 08:23 IST

