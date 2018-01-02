Earnings and bond yields show opposite trends for first time in 6 years

For the first time in six years, bond yields and corporate earnings yield are moving in opposite directions, creating headwinds for the equity markets. Yield on the 10-year government bond is up 110 basis points (bps) in the past 12 months. Earnings yield for the top listed companies was down 120 bps in the period.

This contra-movement earlier happened during the post-Lehman rally in 2009 and 2010 —bond yields climbed nearly 300 bps and earnings yield fell by 220 bps during the period. One basis point is a hundredth of one per cent. The yield on the 10-year ...