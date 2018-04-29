Earnings will take markets higher, probability of a 35% upside: Bhatnagar

Apart from global cues and corporate results, the markets are eyeing the outcome of the Karnataka Assembly polls to gauge political mood in the run-up to the 2019 general elections, VINEET BHATNAGAR, managing director and chief executive officer, Phillip Capital (India), tells that BJP loss in Karnataka will be a short-term sentiment dampener, from which markets should recover.

Edited excerpts: How prepared are markets for an upset for the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) in the Karnataka elections? The market knows that winning Karnataka is not going to be easy (for the BJP). ...