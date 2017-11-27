JUST IN
MARKETS LIVE: Indices snap seven-day rally, Nifty hovers around 10,350
Emami, DLF, Zee Entertainment, TVS Motor, TV18 Broadcast hits 52-week high

Bajaj Electrical, Eveready Ind, PC Jeweller, Symphony, V-Guard Industries and Westlife Development from the consumer related sectors too hit 52-week high today.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Shutterstock

Shares of personal products company, Emami, realty firm, DLF, two-wheeler company, TVS Motor Company, broadcasting & cable TV operators, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and TV18 Broadcast are among 24 stocks from the S&P BSE 500 index that hot their respective 52-week high on the BSE in an otherwise subdued market.

Bajaj Electrical, Eveready Industries, PC Jeweller, Symphony, V-Guard Industries and Westlife Development from the consumer related sectors, too, hit 52-week high today.

TV18 Broadcast rallied 9% to Rs 55.10, extending its Friday’s 10% surge on the BSE on back of more than two-fold jump in trading volumes. A combined 49.7 million equity shares representing 2.9% of total equity of TV18 Broadcast have changed hands on the BSE and NSE till 01:23 PM.

On October 18, 2017, CARE Ratings, the credit rating agency, had assigned credit rating of CARE A+ to the TV18 Broadcast’s commercial paper programme aggregating to Rs 400 crore.

A strong parentage and the company’s ability to achieve sustainable profitability while maintaining its leadership position remain the key rating sensitivities. Further, the ratings are also sensitive to the recovery in advertisement revenues post Goods and Services Tax (GST) implications, CARE said in a statement.

Emami hit its 52-week high of Rs 1,332, up 6%, is just 2.7% away from its all-time high of Rs 1,368 touched in August 5, 2015 in intra-day trade.

Since October 25, post September quarter results, the stock has outperformed the market by gaining 14% after the company posted a 49% surge in its net profit on a 10% rise in sales volume and a 7% increase in earnings.

“Post GST, the wholesale channels are yet to recover completely from the impact, which we expect to improve in the second half (October-March) of the year. International business is also back on track riding on the base effect of last year’s performance. The SAARC regions and Africa did particularly well,” said Mohan Goenka, director, Emami while announcing Q2 results.

COMPANY LATEST 52 WK HIGH PREV HIGH PREV DATE
8K MILES 915.00 928.45 900.20 06-Nov-17
BAJAJ ELECTRICAL 486.75 497.90 479.85 24-Nov-17
DALMIA BHAR. 3168.95 3175.65 3112.85 17-Nov-17
DLF 233.15 234.00 229.95 24-Nov-17
EMAMI 1319.95 1332.00 1315.60 16-Nov-17
EVEREADY INDS. 420.00 440.00 425.00 23-Nov-17
FUTURE RETAIL 602.45 660.00 655.00 24-Nov-17
GHCL 305.25 314.05 292.00 30-Jan-17
GRINDWELL NORTON 519.00 528.00 524.90 24-Nov-17
JAI CORP 198.60 204.70 191.80 24-Nov-17
KALPATARU POWER 454.10 473.60 449.80 24-Nov-17
KPIT TECH. 176.30 179.90 179.30 23-Nov-17
MCLEOD RUSSEL 208.15 209.65 204.40 23-Nov-17
PC JEWELLER 400.50 401.95 398.70 09-Oct-17
SCHAEFFLER INDIA 5250.00 5275.00 5270.00 13-Nov-17
SUNTECK REALTY 409.95 418.30 402.30 22-Nov-17
SYMPHONY 1615.45 1632.00 1622.85 09-Nov-17
SYNDICATE BANK 94.65 95.65 95.35 24-Nov-17
TITAGARH WAGONS 172.75 174.70 173.80 24-Nov-17
TITAN COMPANY 833.50 842.00 830.00 24-Nov-17
TRENT 350.55 355.30 353.00 24-Nov-17
TV18 BROADCAST 54.80 55.10 50.90 24-Nov-17
TVS MOTOR CO. 745.95 746.00 743.85 24-Nov-17
V-GUARD INDS. 238.10 240.50 240.15 24-Nov-17
VAKRANGEE 721.75 725.00 717.90 24-Nov-17
VOLTAS 639.10 641.70 639.00 21-Nov-17
WESTLIFE DEVELOP 295.50 315.00 300.00 24-Nov-17
ZEE ENTERTAINMEN 567.95 570.15 569.60 24-Nov-17

First Published: Mon, November 27 2017. 13:42 IST

