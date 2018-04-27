Emerging markets performance tied to oil price surge, says Nomura

If the prices continue to go up, there could be variations in the performance of (EMs). such as Saudi Arabia, Brazil and could gain at the expense of such as India, the Philippines and Indonesia.

“If the recent oil price rise continues and is more supply-side driven, we would expect it to drive major differentiation in EM performance, hurting large net with weak economic fundamentals, possibly by more than it benefits large net oil exporters,” said Nomura, in a April 25 note. “The clear-cut winners include Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, and Malaysia, and losers are Turkey, India and the Philippines.”

Currently, Brent trades at $74 a barrel, up 20 per cent from their February 2018 lows and 68 per cent since June 2017.

Rising oil prices and higher US yields will exert pressure on India’s current account deficit and the rupee, says





Already, the rupee is one of the worst-performing currencies this year. On a year-to-date basis, the rupee is second-worst performing among all against the dollar, having declined 4.3 per cent. On a one-month basis, the rupee is down 2.83 per cent against the dollar, second-most among after

“Rising oil prices risk reversing the improving economic fundamental ‘sweet spot’ experienced during 2014-16, at a time when there are heightened market concerns over pre-election populist government policies, the costs of cleaning up the banking sector and the lack of progress in rejuvenating private investment,” says

OIL ON THE BOIL

Winners

Saudi Arabia Nigeria Colombia Brazil Russia Venezuela Losers

Turkey India Philippines Chile Indonesia

Peru

Romania Thailand

According to its estimate, every $10 per barrel rise in oil worsens the current account balance by 0.4 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), increase by 30-40 basis points (bps), hurt growth by about 15 bps and worsens the fiscal balance by 0.1 per cent of If Brent continues to averages $75 a barrel, says India’s would widen to 2.5 per cent of in 2018, from 1.5 per cent in 2017. Additionally, rising inflationary risks would push the (RBI) to hike cumulatively by 50 bps in the second half of 2018.

says the effect would be even worse if the government decides against raising petroleum product prices ahead of the general elections.

“India’s exposure to oil prices is most prevalent in the external sector, while inflationary risks are also significant,” it says. “However, India’s fundamentals (growth, inflation, twin deficits, reform outlook) are in a much better position and its forex reserves (at over 10 months of import cover) are much higher than in 2013, so the has the wherewithal to defend the currency,” it added.