Eris Lifesciences trades higher for fifth straight trading day

was up 3% at Rs 817 on the in early morning trade, higher for the fifth straight day. The stock of pharmaceutical company outperformed the market by gaining 12% from Rs 732 on February 26, 2018, as compared to 1.3% decline in the S&P Sensex. It is close to its highest level at Rs 831, touched on November 30, 2017 in intra-day trade. The stock made debut on bourses on June 26 last year.

Eris Lifesciences, engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing branded formulations, had raised Rs 7.4 billion through initial public offer by issuing shares at price of Rs 603 per share. Eris while announcing December quarter results in February said that the Company has completed acquisition of Indian domestic formulation business of Strides Shasun for Rs 5,000 million and 100% shareholding of UTH Healthcare for Rs 128.50 million. The Company is in the process of making a final determination of fair value for the purpose of purchase price allocation and the same is expected to be completed by March 31, 2018, it added.