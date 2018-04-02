First quarter equity fund-raising off to best start in eight years

Equity issuances by domestic companies totalled $8.7 billion in the first quarter of 2018, a 2.2 times jump over the corresponding period of last year, data provided by Thomson Reuters showed.

The first quarter was also the most since 2010, when $8.9 billion was raised. Initial public offerings (IPO) raised a total of $2.8 billion, a 4.5 times jump over the same period last year.

This was the best first quarter for IPOs since 2008, when $3.7 billion worth of IPOs had hit the market.

The financials sector accounted for 46.3 per cent of the activity, followed by the technology sector (17.2 per cent market share) and industrials (15 per cent).

Investment banking fees rose 5.2 times to $234 million for the quarter. Axis Bank topped the equity capital market league table with $39.8 million in fee revenue and 15.1 per cent of the market share.



