FPIs ask Sebi to clear haze around p-notes circular

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are seeking clarity on the circular on participatory notes (p-notes) or offshore derivative instruments (ODIs), issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in July. Investors are unclear whether the hedging position needs to be looked at, at the issuer level or at the subscriber level, and whether the derivatives positions can be taken against equity investments indirectly through foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) or American depository receipts/global depository receipts (ADRs/GDRs). FPIs have told the regulator ...