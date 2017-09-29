GAIL India gains 8% as PNGRB proposes unified tariff

rallied 8% to Rs 428 on BSE in early morning trade after media reports suggested that the (PNGRB) has proposed consultation on integrated authorization for unified/pooled tariff for all connected pipelines of the company.Notably, the aforementioned proposal has already been approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and petroleum ministry has to decide based on recommendations.Analysts at Elara Capital believe any positive development in this regard would be significant positive for GAIL as its present weighted average transportation tariff is Rs 37.1/mmbtu, and GAIL has requested Rs 68.88/mmbtu pooled tariff for 12% post-tax RoCE returns with inclusion of capex of upcoming Jagdishpur-Haldia-Bokaro-Dhamra pipeline (JHBDPL).“If most of the GAIL’s recommendations accepted, then GAIL EPS from transmission would improve by Rs 12.7. Every INR10/mmbtu increase in weighted average or pooled tariff improve GAIL EPS by Rs 4.0/share,” analysts said in event update and reiterate ‘buy’ rating on stock with target price of Rs 495 per share.At 10:06 am, the stock was up 6.5% to Rs 422 on BSE, as compared to 0.4% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.