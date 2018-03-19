Gateway Distriparks hits 52-week low on FPI selling

Shares of hit a 52-week low of Rs 187 per share, down 3.6%, extending their Friday’s 5% decline on the BSE, after the foreign portfolio investor (FPI) reduced its stake in the company through open market. offloaded 1.01 million shares representing 0.92% stake of at Rs 201 per share in a bulk deal on the on Friday, 16 March 2018. Promoter Prem Kishan Gupta bought one million shares, the bulk deal data shows. As of December 2017, India Investment Fund, Inc. and Investment Funds Indian Equity Fund collectively hold 4.54% stake in Prem Kishan Gupta controlled 0.76% stake in the company, the shareholding pattern data shows. The stock hit an intra-day low of Rs 190 on the NSE, was less than 1% away from its 52-week low of Rs 189 touched on March 16, 2018.

A combined 91,012 equity shares changed hands on the and till 12:49 am.