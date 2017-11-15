Gold sells at a discount after 3 months, with introduction of import curbs

price in Mumbai has again started quoting at a discount, perhaps for the first time during the past three months, following increased imports, including by The market price of the metal is quoting at a discount of about $1 per ounce currently.

On October 18, the Director General of Foreign Trade restricted from importing and has allowed them to do so only on actual user condition. This means that they can import the metal only if they process it into jewellery for onward export. Besides, their licenses as nominated agencies will also expire and they will not be allowed to import on behalf of third parties. However these houses have found an official way to circumvent this diktat.

They are buying special incentive Duty Credit Scrips at around four per cent discount and using them to make payment of import duty on They then sell that gold, which is around $5 cheaper compared to that offered by banks. These houses sell at $1-2 discount and make money as well. Ten to fifteen per cent of the import is estimated to have happened by paying import duty using Duty Credit Scrips.

The commerce ministry issues duty credit scrips the under Merchandise Export Scheme from India (MEIS) and schemes relating to capital goods and services exports. These export houses usually buy scrips issued against MEIS. Exporters under these schemes gets such scrips at up to 2-5 per cent of FOB value of exports under various schemes. The discount varies from country to country.

Exporters who aren't able to use these scrips sell them at a discount of 4-5 per cent. Effectively, a scrip worth Rs one lakh bought for Rs 96,000 after four per cent discount can be used for paying duty of Rs one lakh. When used for gold, the effective duty incidence falls from 10 per cent to 9.6, which at the current price of gold, comes to $5 per ounce.

The government had put restrictions on import of by star houses last month to stop the unhealthy practice of getting in duty-free for re-export and then selling it in market, using the money as interest-free finance to buy back at the time of re-export. Some were also found doing round-tripping of

In the month of October, import fell 16 per cent to $2.94 billion, which according to analysts, works out of to around 75 tonnes.

The price of gold, meanwhile is strengthening after consolidating at around $1,270 for a few days and is now trading $1,282 per ounce. In Mumbai, the price opened on Wednesday at Rs 29,555 per 10 grams for standard gold, up by Rs 160 per 10 gram from yesterday’s close.