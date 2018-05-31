Gruh Finance hits record high ahead of 1:1 bonus issue

-
-
The stock will turn ex-bonus on Wednesday, June 6, 2018.
Gruh Finance outperformed the market by surging 20% since the board of directors at their meeting held on April 14, 2018 had recommended bonus issue. On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 2% during the same period.
In past one year, shares of housing finance company rallied 86% against 12% rise in the benchmark index.
At 10:00 am; the stock was trading 3.5% higher at Rs 727 on the BSE, as compared to 0.14% rise in the Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter more than doubled with a combined 408,747 shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE so far.
