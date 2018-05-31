JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKETS LIVE: Indices range-bound ahead of May F&O expiry; GDP data eyed
Business Standard

Gruh Finance hits record high ahead of 1:1 bonus issue

The stock hit a record high of Rs 736, up 5% on the BSE in intra-day trade today, will turn ex-bonus in the ratio of 1:1 on Wednesday, June 6, 2018

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Gruh Finance
Gruh Finance logo

Gruh Finance hit a record high of Rs 736, up 5% on the BSE in intra-day trade on Thursday ahead of 1:1 bonus issue. The Company has fixed Thursday, June 7, 2018 as the record date for determining the entitlement of members to receive bonus equity shares of the Company in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. one new bonus equity share of Rs 2 each for every one existing equity share of Rs 2 each.

The stock will turn ex-bonus on Wednesday, June 6, 2018.

Gruh Finance outperformed the market by surging 20% since the board of directors at their meeting held on April 14, 2018 had recommended bonus issue. On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 2% during the same period.

In past one year, shares of housing finance company rallied 86% against 12% rise in the benchmark index.

At 10:00 am; the stock was trading 3.5% higher at Rs 727 on the BSE, as compared to 0.14% rise in the Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter more than doubled with a combined 408,747 shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE so far.
First Published: Thu, May 31 2018. 10:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements