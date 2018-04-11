Hindustan Unilever hits new high;enters top-5 club of most valued companies

-
ALSO READAnti-profiteering drive: HUL to offer govt another tranche of GST benefits Investors lose Rs 10 trillion in three trading days HUL bets on pick-up in rural demand Under the GST's ambit: Hindustan Unilever move might trigger more action HUL Q2 results out today: Here's what brokerages have to say
-
With an m-cap of Rs 3.06 trillion, HUL now features at fifth position in the list by replacing India’s largest mortgage financier, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) in this prestigious club. HDFC reported m-cap of Rs 3.03 trillion at 01:20 pm. HUL is now 6% away to surpass FMCG gait ITC, which have m-cap of Rs 3.24 trillion, the BSE data shows.
HUL hit a new high of Rs 1,417, up 2% on the BSE, as compared to 0.13% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 1,410 recorded on January 30, 2018 during intra-day trade.
In past one month, HUL has outperformed the market by gaining 9% on expectation of strong volume growth in March 2018 quarter (Q4FY18). On comparison, the benchmark index was up 1.9%, while HDFC was down 0.22% during the same period.
“We expect HUL to record a volume growth of around 5‐6% YoY on a base of 4% reported in Q4FY17 (volumes grew at 11% YoY in Q3FY17 on a base of negative 4%). Volume growth is likely to be stronger on the back of improving sentiment and preference towards HUL products such as Lever Ayush, etc wholesale trade and CSD (canteen stores department) channel rebalancing; and MT (modern trade) and cash and carry channel continuing its good run,” the brokerage firm Edelweiss Securities said in result preview.
“HUL’s volume growth is likely to be the second highest in 10 quarters at 7%, as rural continues to do well and both CSD/wholesale seem to have normalized for them (sales growth is likely to be at 9.4%). EBITDA margin should expand 110bp YoY,” Motilal Oswal Securities in result preview.
- The Future Of Experience starts with Adobe Symposium
-
- Business Standard book for IBPS: 3000 GK Questions: GST, Budget 2017, Demonetisation
- Learn From Other Experience Makers
- Where Experience Makers are born.
- Make Experience Your Business.
- Business Standard Premium - Access best of our content across devices
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU