Hindustan Unilever hits new high;enters top-5 club of most valued companies

(HUL), the fast moving consumer goods company (FMCG), entered into the list of the top-5 most valuable companies by (m-cap) as the stock price of the company hit a new high on Wednesday.

With an m-cap of Rs 3.06 trillion, now features at fifth position in the list by replacing India’s largest mortgage financier, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) in this prestigious club. reported m-cap of Rs 3.03 trillion at 01:20 pm. is now 6% away to surpass FMCG gait ITC, which have m-cap of Rs 3.24 trillion, the data shows.

hit a new high of Rs 1,417, up 2% on the BSE, as compared to 0.13% rise in the S&P Sensex. The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 1,410 recorded on January 30, 2018 during intra-day trade.

In past one month, has outperformed the market by gaining 9% on expectation of strong volume growth in March 2018 quarter (Q4FY18). On comparison, the benchmark index was up 1.9%, while was down 0.22% during the same period.

“We expect to record a volume growth of around 5‐6% YoY on a base of 4% reported in Q4FY17 (volumes grew at 11% YoY in Q3FY17 on a base of negative 4%). Volume growth is likely to be stronger on the back of improving sentiment and preference towards products such as Lever Ayush, etc wholesale trade and CSD (canteen stores department) channel rebalancing; and MT (modern trade) and cash and carry channel continuing its good run,” the brokerage firm Edelweiss Securities said in result preview.

“HUL’s volume growth is likely to be the second highest in 10 quarters at 7%, as rural continues to do well and both CSD/wholesale seem to have normalized for them (sales growth is likely to be at 9.4%). EBITDA margin should expand 110bp YoY,” Motilal Oswal Securities in result preview.