How Sebi's new norms will affect India Inc boardrooms

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has accepted most of the recommendations proposed by the on corporate governance. These are around structuring of boards, additional audits and enhanced disclosures and obligations. Here’s a look at how the new norms will affect India Inc boardrooms:



Proposal: Maximum number of directorships at listed firms reduced from 10 to 8 and further to 7



: From 10 to 8 by April 1, 2019, and to 7 by April 1, 2020Only one individual holds 10 director positions; one holds nine and one holds eightMinimum 6 directors on boardApril 1, 2019 for top 1,000 companies (by m-cap); April 1, 2020 for top 2,000 companies65 of the top 1,000 firms have less than 6 board membersTo have at least 1 woman independent directorApril 1, 2019 for top 500 companies; April 1, 2020 for top 1,000 companies155 of the top 500 and 336 of the 1,000 companies don’t have any women independent director: Separation of CEO and chairperson position: Initially, applicable to only top 500 listed firms from April 1, 2020165 of the top 500 companies have same person as CEO and chairperson. Some of these include (Mukesh Ambani), (Azim Premji), and (Gautam Adani)—Information source: Prime Database