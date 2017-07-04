TRENDING ON BS
Sensex wipes off early gains, Nifty tests 9,600 in late morning deals
ICICI Pru, Venkys, Page Industries, Triveni Turbine hit new highs

Transport Corporation, Skipper, Sona Koya and Elgi Equipment are among 24 stocks hit new high.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

ICICI Pru, Venkys India, Page Industries, Triveni Turbine hit new highs

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (ICICI Pru), Venky's (India), Page Industries, Triveni Turbine, Godrej Industries and Godrej Consumer Products are among 24 stocks from the S&P BSE 500 & S&P BSE Smallcap index hitting their respective record highs on BSE in intra-day trade on Tuesday.

Transport Corporation of India, Skipper, Sona Koya Steering, Elgi Equipment, Deepak Fertilisers, Aditya Birla Nuvo and Grasim Industries too hit all-time highs today.


ICICI Pru has rallied 8% to Rs 508, its highest level since listing on September 29 2016 on BSE, on back of heavy volumes. A combined 2.56 million shares have already changed hands against an average sub two million shares were traded daily in past two weeks on BSE and NSE.

The stock of insurance company is one of the best performers thus far in the current calendar year 2017, surging 68%, against 17% rise in S&P BSE Sensex.

Since May 25, post March quarter results, ICICI Pru have gained 27% against 1.5% rise in the benchmark index.

During the fiscal ended March 2017, the Value of New Business (VNB) was increased by whopping 61.7% to Rs 666 crore as compared to Rs 412 crore a year ago.

VNB increased primarily on account of increase in protection business and improvement in persistence, ICICI Pru said in a statement.

The management sounded confident of maintaining strong growth trajectory going forward on the back of huge under-penetration in the protection business and rising share of financial savings.

Triveni Turbines has soared 18% to Rs 167 on BSE in intra-day trade on back of two-fold jump in trading volumes.
With a healthy order book, improved outlook of exports, strong after-market service business, likely scale-up of GE-TTL JV and a healthy enquiry pipeline, analysts at Nirmal Bang expect Triveni Turbines to post strong earnings CAGR of 26% over FY17-FY19E.

Rescheduling of orders in export business led to double digit revenue drop of 13% driven by a decline of 39% in export revenues in March quarter. Profitability suffered on account of fall in export revenues and higher other expenditure.

However, the management is confident about the growth prospects in the export market. They see export enquiry pipeline of 5GW across regions, 5% higher compared to last year and a revival in the domestic market with inflows growing 6-7% in FY2018. The GE Joint Venture (GETL) booked orders worth Rs 166 crore and had an order backlog of Rs 208 crore at the end of FY2017, Sharekhan, the brokerage firm said in a recent report.

Venkys India surged 10% to Rs 1,930, gaining 56% in past one month. Thus far in the calendar year 2017, the stock zoomed 351% from Rs 428.

The poultry firm had reported a more than three-fold jump in its net profit for the financial year 2017 (FY17) at Rs 125 crore, against Rs 38 crore in F16.

COMPANY LATEST ALL TIME HIGH PREV HIGH PREV DATE
ADITYA BIR. NUV. 1901.20 1933.55 1929.00 03-Jul-17
DEEPAK FERT. 301.60 303.75 303.00 03-Jul-17
ELGI EQUIPMENT 240.45 248.90 244.00 20-Jun-17
ENT.NETWORK 951.00 987.30 986.40 22-Jun-17
GODREJ CONSUMER 982.80 993.20 991.80 03-Jul-17
GODREJ INDS. 650.75 662.00 655.45 21-Jun-17
GRASIM INDS 1271.65 1293.10 1287.45 03-Jul-17
GRINDWELL NORTON 432.00 437.00 434.00 03-Jul-17
HIL LTD 1034.00 1060.00 1055.80 03-Jul-17
ICICI PRU LIFE 496.40 507.90 484.75 30-Jun-17
LAK. MACH. WORKS 5460.00 5557.00 5494.70 03-Jul-17
MAHINDRA HOLIDAY 620.20 629.00 627.45 22-Jun-17
MARICO 322.50 330.10 329.80 03-May-17
MEGHMANI ORGAN. 51.50 53.35 53.05 07-Jan-08
MEP INFRAST. 120.80 122.00 121.00 29-Jun-17
MINDA INDS. 657.00 665.00 660.40 03-Jul-17
PAGE INDUSTRIES 17867.45 17965.40 17500.00 03-Jul-17
SKIPPER 214.90 219.90 219.90 06-Jan-16
SONA KOYO STEER. 99.25 101.30 99.00 03-Jul-17
TEAM LEASE SERV. 1417.75 1428.00 1381.00 03-Jul-17
TRANSPORT CORP. 342.35 344.50 334.50 05-Jun-17
TRIVENI TURBINE 163.00 167.00 151.70 20-Mar-15
VENKY'S (INDIA) 1924.10 1930.00 1770.00 03-Jul-17
V-MART RETAIL 1228.00 1266.15 1204.10 03-Jul-17

