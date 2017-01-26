If Trump's remarks cause currency turmoil, gold will shoot up: Nigam Arora

Nigam Arora is a financial market expert forecasting market trends using algorithms. His famous 'Arora report' is widely followed. In an interview to Rajesh Bhayani he explains why in medium term looks weak. Edited excerpts:

prices have risen from its November lows. Why and what is your outlook in near and medium term?

There have been three reasons behind gold’s up move. First there are whiffs of in the wind. At 'The Arora Report' we monitor economic data from 23 countries. The data is showing early signs of potentially higher down the road. benefits from inflation. This is a long-term support for gold.

Second, was oversold after Trump’s election. The recent bounce has been partly the result of a natural bounce from the oversold condition.

Third, there is fear that Trump would start a trade war. is being bought as a for stock portfolios.

Has regained it safe haven status and rally seen in recent weeks is followed up with physical demand or it is just a speculative rally?

No, has not regained big time safe haven status. The physical demand continues to be weak. The odds are that the present rally is a speculative rally. However, if Donald Trump says anything that causes turmoil in currencies, can quickly shoot up $200.

What are the technical indicators for prices?

The overbought condition in the short-term has now been relieved. So this source of technical buying is now behind us. In the medium-term, is showing all signs of going down. First resistance zone is $1,222 to $1,227. First support zone is $1,100 to $1,188.

How do you see performing when world's two major consumers, India where demand is low especially post demonetisation and China which is restricting imports?

is at an inflection point. Currencies are in the cat bird seat. If there is turmoil in currencies, can shoot up sharply. On the other hand, if currencies become stable, expect to drift down and break the recent low.

What is your advise for playing on in india?

Rupee is a managed currency. Keep a close eye on dollar yen relationship and also on dollar yuan relationship. If rupee starts weakening, those in India may consider aggressively buying for the short-term.

What is the impact of rising bond yields in the on gold?

In the short-term, bond yields have overshot and are likely to retrace some of their recent gains. In the long-term, bond yields are likely going much higher. By itself, lower bond yields are good for and higher bond yields are bad for gold. However, investors should look at bond yields in relation to expectations to determine the impact of bond yields on gold. As an example, if bond yields go higher but rises faster than bond yields, it will be good for and vice versa.

The first cut of ratings on and silver is generated by complex that automatically change with market conditions. Then human judgement is added before publication. Our current ratings suggest that,

Positive in the very short-term.

Neutral in the short and medium-term.

Mild negative in the long-term.

Positive in the very long-term.

These ratings are reviewed daily and changed frequently to help both long-term investors and short-term traders.