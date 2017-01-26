TRENDING ON BS
If Trump's remarks cause currency turmoil, gold will shoot up: Nigam Arora

Gold was oversold after Trump's election, says the financial market expert

Rajesh Bhayani  |  Mumbai 

Nigam Arora is a financial market expert forecasting market trends using algorithms. His famous 'Arora report' is widely followed. In an interview to Rajesh Bhayani he explains why in medium term gold looks weak. Edited excerpts: 

Gold prices have risen from its November lows. Why and what is your outlook in near and medium term?

There have been three reasons behind gold’s up move. First there are whiffs of inflation in the wind. At 'The Arora Report' we monitor economic data from 23 countries. The data is showing early signs of potentially higher inflation down the road. Gold benefits from inflation. This is a long-term support for gold.

Second, gold was oversold after Trump’s election. The recent bounce has been partly the result of a natural bounce from the oversold condition.

Third, there is fear that Trump would start a trade war. Gold is being bought as a hedge for stock portfolios.  

Has gold regained it safe haven status and rally seen in recent weeks is followed up with physical demand or it is just a speculative rally?

No, gold has not regained big time safe haven status. The physical demand continues to be weak. The odds are that the present rally is a speculative rally. However, if Donald Trump says anything that causes turmoil in currencies, gold can quickly shoot up $200. 

What are the technical indicators for gold prices?

The overbought condition in the short-term has now been relieved.  So this source of technical buying is now behind us. In the medium-term, gold is showing all signs of going down. First resistance zone is $1,222 to $1,227. First support zone is $1,100 to $1,188.  

How do you see gold performing when world's two major consumers, India where demand is low especially post demonetisation and China which is restricting gold imports?

Gold is at an inflection point. Currencies are in the cat bird seat. If there is turmoil in currencies, gold can shoot up sharply. On the other hand, if currencies become stable, expect gold to drift down and break the recent low.

What is your advise for playing on gold in india?

Rupee is a managed currency. Keep a close eye on dollar yen relationship and also on dollar yuan relationship. If rupee starts weakening, those in India may consider aggressively buying gold for the short-term.

What is the impact of rising bond yields in the United States on gold?

In the short-term, bond yields have overshot and are likely to retrace some of their recent gains. In the long-term, bond yields are likely going much higher. By itself, lower bond yields are good for gold and higher bond yields are bad for gold. However, investors should look at bond yields in relation to inflation expectations to determine the impact of bond yields on gold.  As an example, if bond yields go higher but inflation rises faster than bond yields, it will be good for gold and vice versa.

The Arora Report precious metal ratings are used by bullion dealers, jewelers and investors across the globe.

The first cut of ratings on gold and silver  is generated by complex algorithms that automatically change with market conditions. Then human judgement is added before publication. Our current ratings suggest that,

  • Positive in the very short-term.
  • Neutral in the short and medium-term.
  • Mild negative in the long-term.
  • Positive in the very long-term.

These ratings are reviewed daily and changed frequently to help both long-term investors and short-term traders. 

