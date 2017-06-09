India Inc saves big by timely restructuring

Inter se transfers worth Rs 2 lakh cr carried out in March, potentially saving Rs 30,000 cr in tax

Promoters who restructured their shareholdings in March could be having the last laugh. Anticipating an adverse outcome from the Budget proposal to introduce anti-abuse provisions in long-term capital gains tax benefits, promoters carried out inter se transfers of shareholding worth Rs 2 lakh crore. According to new regulations, which have come into effect from April 1, 2017, all transactions involving shares acquired without paying the the securities transaction tax will be subject to capital gains tax. The tax department, while releasing the final regulations ...

Pavan Burugula