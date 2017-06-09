India Inc saves big by timely restructuring

Promoters who restructured their shareholdings in March could be having the last laugh. Anticipating an adverse outcome from the Budget proposal to introduce anti-abuse provisions in long-term capital gains tax benefits, promoters carried out inter se transfers of shareholding worth Rs 2 lakh crore. According to new regulations, which have come into effect from April 1, 2017, all transactions involving shares acquired without paying the the securities transaction tax will be subject to capital gains tax. The tax department, while releasing the final regulations ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?