Indian bourses to stop licensing index, stock prices to foreign exchanges

-
ALSO READMetropolitan Stock Exchange raises Rs 112 cr, awaits Sebi nod on products Calcutta Stock Exchange seeks Sebi approval to set up clearing corporation Stocks, commodities to trade on single exchange from October 2018: Sebi NSE submits 2 audit reports to Sebi on co-location matter MSEI eyes block deals for revival
-
Country's three main stocks exchanges said they would stop licensing their indexes and securities data to foreign exchanges, saying such agreements had led trading to migrate outside of the country. That means foreign exchanges and trading platforms can no longer use the indexes and data for derivatives and they can no longer trade any existing derivatives. The existing licensing agreements will end immediately, subject to notice periods, the National Stock Exchange, BSE Ltd and Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India said in a joint statement late on Friday. "It is observed that for various reasons the volumes in derivative trading based on Indian securities including indices have reached large proportions in some of the foreign jurisdictions, resulting in migration of liquidity from India, which is not in the best interest of Indian markets," the statement said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU