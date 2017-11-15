Infibeam Incorporation gains as Q2 profit more than doubles

-
ALSO READInfibeam Incorporation extends rally; stock zooms 54% in four days 15 stocks that rallied over 10% in a range-bound market BSE-500 underperforms Sensex in last five sessions; 45 stocks tank over 10% Sensex, Nifty end at record closing highs; realty, PSU bank stocks gain Sensex gains 348 pts, Nifty ends at 10,096; RIL up 4% ahead of Q2 earnings
-
Total revenue during the quarter under review increased 76% year-on-year (YoY) at Rs 202 crore against Rs 115 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.
EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) margins improved to 20% in Q2FY18 from 18.57% in Q2FY17.
The company said its Infibeam Web Services (IWS) segment has grown 92% YoY with 38% EBITDA margin. The revenue contribution from IWS Segment has increased to 61% in Q2FY18 from 29% in Q2FY17.
The stock had strong run-up prior to September quarter results, rallied 39% thus far in the month of November, as compared to 1% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex till Tuesday. It hit 52-week high of Rs 196 on November 6, on the BSE in intra-day trade.
At 09:47 AM; it was trading 2% higher at Rs 180, against 0.29% decline in the benchmark index. A combined 1.51 million shares changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE so far.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU