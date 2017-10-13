Inflow in balanced MFs rises fourfold in first half of FY18

Balanced funds continue to remain the flavour of the season. Interest and inflow into balanced funds have continued to grow with the category seeing a fourfold jump in inflows in the first half of the current financial year. During April-September, balanced funds, which invest in a mix of debt and equity, witnessed inflow of Rs 47,045 crore, against Rs 11,828 crore in the corresponding period last year. This significant incremental flow pushed the overall assets under management (AUM) of balanced funds to nearly Rs 1.35 lakh crore, against Rs 84,800 crore in March. With ...