JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

12 stocks from BSE Smallcap index rally over 25% in one week

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex trades flat, Nifty hovers around 10,350; Infosys up 2%
Business Standard

Insurance stocks trade weak on fears of higher tax

HDFC Standard Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, SBI Life Insurance and Max Financial Services were down in the range of 3% to 5% on the BSE

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Strong prospects make GIC Re IPO attractive

Shares of insurance companies were trading lower by up to 5% on the BSE on fears of higher tax rate.

HDFC Standard Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, SBI Life Insurance and Max Financial Services were down in the range of 3% to 5% on the BSE. On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.11% at 33,597 at 02:45 PM.

The Finance Ministry has constituted a task force for redrafting the direct tax law. The task force will submit its report within the next six months.

The panel will draft direct tax legislation, keeping in mind the system in other countries, international best practices and economic needs of the country, say the terms of reference.

Insurance actuaries are currently building in tax rate of 14.3%. Increase in tax rate will have one time impact on EV (embedded value) and going forward lower NBAP margins, Kotak Institutional Equities said in a note. 
First Published: Thu, November 23 2017. 14:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements