Investors are willing to bear GST pain for long-term gains, says Nandurkar

With the introduction of the goods and services tax (GST) Bill round the corner, a tax that will have an impact on how the economy and corporate earnings shape up over the next few quarters, Mahesh Nandurkar, executive director and India Strategist at CLSA, tells Puneet Wadhwa that he expects an earnings growth of more than 15 per cent in FY18. Edited excerpts: What is your market outlook? One can easily expect around 10 per cent returns from the markets over the next year. Though such returns may not appear to be very high in context of the over 20 per cent returns that we ...