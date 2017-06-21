IPO fundraising crosses Rs 10,000-crore mark in first 6 months of 2017

Indian primary markets
are going through a buoyant phase with fundraising through initial public offer (IPOs) route crossing the Rs 10,000-crore mark in the first six months of the year – only the third time ever.
In the first six months of 2017, over a dozen companies (including two issues which are set to launch) have raised Rs 11,783 crore by way of IPOs, data provided by Prime Database showed.
In 2007, the first year for IPO fundraising, saw 54 offerings mop up Rs 20,833 crore in the first half. The strong momentum in 2007 continued to the next year with 30 IPOs
raising Rs 16,441 crore.
Average deal size in 2017 has been the best in comparison to the last ten years
|
Years
|
No of IPOs
|
Amt raised (Rs cr)
|
Avg deal size (Rs cr)
|
2006
|
40
|
8,239
|
206
|
2007
|
54
|
20,833
|
386
|
2008
|
30
|
16,441
|
548
|
2009
|
2
|
302
|
151
|
2010
|
29
|
9,727
|
335
|
2011
|
21
|
3,356
|
160
|
2012
|
7
|
1,342
|
192
|
2013
|
3
|
1,284
|
428
|
2014
|
1
|
181
|
181
|
2015
|
8
|
3,849
|
481
|
2016
|
12
|
8,183
|
682
|
2017
|
13
|
11,783
|
906
Source: Prime Database; Note: Data for first half of each calendar; 2017 data includes IPOs of GTPL and AU Small Finance which are yet to close
Interestingly, in terms of average deal size, 2017 is the best year with average IPO size of Rs 906 crore.
According to market participants, superior returns yielded by the newly listed companies along with overall buoyancy in the secondary markets
are key reasons for record fund raising in 2017.
The BSE
IPO index -a gauge of newly listed companies- has gained more than 30 per cent in 2017 so far. On the other hand, benchmark Sensex
has gone up 18 per cent during the year.
“We have seen good traction in the IPO market during 2017 not just in numbers but also in terms of quality as well. This buoyancy is expected to continue in the near to medium term as there is ample liquidity in the market thanks to strong demand from both retail
and institutional investors,” said S Venkatraghavan, head of equity capital markets, IDFC Bank.
For the second year in a row, financial services companies are at the forefront when it comes to raising capital. BSE, AU Small Finance, CDSL
are some of the financial services firms that have launched their IPOs.
Another clear trend during the year has been of retail
consumption-related companies. The year saw listing of Avenue Supermarts, the owner of supermarket stores DMart.
The issue received a remarkable response from the investors and the stock has doubled on listing in March. Shankara Building Materials, a retail
home equipment provider, also launched its IPO in 2017.
The IPO pipeline is also looking good for the rest of the year as primary markets
are set to witness at least a dozen more initial share sales. Divestment by the central government in various entities is also expected to provide impetus to the IPO market, as government is eying to launch at least six IPOs
including GIC Re, New India Assurance and IRCTC in the near term.
Experts say investor appetite for new paper continues to remain strong. Retail
portion of almost all the IPOs
has been heavily oversubscribed. Meanwhile, domestic mutual funds are sitting on a lot of idle cash and are looking for good investment destinations to deploy money.
“There is still a lot of potential in the Indian primary markets.
While we have plenty of demand from all categories of investors, we have a shortage on the supply side. That is why all the IPOs
have been oversubscribed several times. Given the positive mood in the markets
right now, we have the ability to even absorb IPOs
worth Rs 50,000 crore,” said Prithvi Haldea, founder, Prime Database.
However, one of the key risks for the IPOs
could be volatility in secondary markets.
Equity markets
are currently trading at a lifetime high and some of the analysts feel there is a correction in the secondary market, sentiment towards IPOs
could also be impacted.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU