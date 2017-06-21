IPO fundraising crosses Rs 10,000-crore mark in first 6 months of 2017

Indian are going through a buoyant phase with fundraising through initial public offer (IPOs) route crossing the Rs 10,000-crore mark in the first six months of the year – only the third time ever.

In the first six months of 2017, over a dozen companies (including two issues which are set to launch) have raised Rs 11,783 crore by way of IPOs, data provided by Prime Database showed.





Average deal size in 2017 has been the best in comparison to the last ten years

Years No of IPOs Amt raised (Rs cr) Avg deal size (Rs cr) 2006 40 8,239 206 2007 54 20,833 386 2008 30 16,441 548 2009 2 302 151 2010 29 9,727 335 2011 21 3,356 160 2012 7 1,342 192 2013 3 1,284 428 2014 1 181 181 2015 8 3,849 481 2016 12 8,183 682 2017 13 11,783 906

Source: Prime Database; Note: Data for first half of each calendar; 2017 data includes of GTPL and which are yet to close In 2007, the first year for IPO fundraising, saw 54 offerings mop up Rs 20,833 crore in the first half. The strong momentum in 2007 continued to the next year with 30 raising Rs 16,441 crore.

Interestingly, in terms of average deal size, 2017 is the best year with average IPO size of Rs 906 crore.

According to market participants, superior returns yielded by the newly listed companies along with overall buoyancy in the are key reasons for record fund raising in 2017.

The IPO index -a gauge of newly listed companies- has gained more than 30 per cent in 2017 so far. On the other hand, benchmark has gone up 18 per cent during the year.

“We have seen good traction in the IPO market during 2017 not just in numbers but also in terms of quality as well. This buoyancy is expected to continue in the near to medium term as there is ample liquidity in the market thanks to strong demand from both and institutional investors,” said S Venkatraghavan, head of equity capital markets,

For the second year in a row, financial services companies are at the forefront when it comes to raising capital. BSE, AU Small Finance, are some of the financial services firms that have launched their Another clear trend during the year has been of consumption-related companies. The year saw listing of Avenue Supermarts, the owner of supermarket stores The issue received a remarkable response from the investors and the stock has doubled on listing in March. Shankara Building Materials, a home equipment provider, also launched its IPO in 2017.

The IPO pipeline is also looking good for the rest of the year as are set to witness at least a dozen more initial share sales. Divestment by the central government in various entities is also expected to provide impetus to the IPO market, as government is eying to launch at least six including GIC Re, New India Assurance and IRCTC in the near term.

Experts say investor appetite for new paper continues to remain strong. portion of almost all the has been heavily oversubscribed. Meanwhile, domestic mutual funds are sitting on a lot of idle cash and are looking for good investment destinations to deploy money.

“There is still a lot of potential in the Indian While we have plenty of demand from all categories of investors, we have a shortage on the supply side. That is why all the have been oversubscribed several times. Given the positive mood in the right now, we have the ability to even absorb worth Rs 50,000 crore,” said Prithvi Haldea, founder, Prime Database.

However, one of the key risks for the could be volatility in Equity are currently trading at a lifetime high and some of the analysts feel there is a correction in the secondary market, sentiment towards could also be impacted.