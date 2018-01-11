Jai Corp hits 8-year high as RIL's Mukesh Ambani eyes stake in NMSEZ

hit an eight year high of Rs 223, up 10% on BSE in intra-day trade after the media report suggested that Reliance Industries’ (RIL) in talks to buy out the company’s 24% stake in Navi Mumbai Special Economic Zone (NMSEZ). The stock is trading at its highest level since January 5, 2011. “ Chairman Mukesh Ambani, through his personal investment firms, is in talks to buy out Jai Corp’s 24% stake in If the deal goes through, Ambani will be the largest shareholder of the with a 48.1% stake,” the Business Standard reported. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT. The BSE said, the exchange has sought clarification from on January 11, 2018 with reference to appeared in www.business-standard.com. The reply is awaited. Last week, the project received the go-ahead from the Maharashtra government-owned City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) for its conversion into an industrial city. The stock has strong run-up by gaining 27% in past nine trading sessions of the current calendar year 2018.

On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1.2% during the period. In past six months, the stock zoom 163% against 8.5% rise in the benchmark index. At 12:02 PM; it was up 7% at Rs 218 on back of nearly two-fold jump in trading volumes. A combined 10.21 million shares changed hands on the counter on BSE and NSE so far.