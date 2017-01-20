Jallikattu protest: Bullion, commodity market remain closed in Chennai

All major markets, including bullion, oil & seeds and foodgrains, remained closed in Chennai on Friday, in support of the protest for jallikattu, a bull taming sport.
According to PTI, bullion and other commodity markets remained shut today on account of 'Jallikkatu' issue, over which thousands of college students, merchants and politicians have been protesting Since January 17. The protests that began at Marina beach, Chennai, have spread far and wide, including neighbouring states.
Reportedly, most of Chennai will remain shut on Friday to support the protest for Jallikattu.
Supreme Court on Friday agreed not to pass a judgment for a week on the Jallikattu
issue while taking into account the Centre's submission that it was in talks with Tamil Nadu
to find a way out in the matter.
Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi mentioned the matter before a Bench comprising judges Dipak Misra and R Banumati that people of Tamil Nadu
were "passionate" about Jallikattu
and the central government and the state were trying to resolve the issue.
"The Centre and the state are in talks to find a way out in the matter and our request is that the court should not deliver the judgement for at least a week," Rohatgi told the Bench.
Hearing the AG's brief submission, the bench said, "Okay".
