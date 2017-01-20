Jallikattu protest: Bullion, commodity market remain closed in Chennai

All major markets, including bullion, oil & seeds and foodgrains, remained closed in Chennai on Friday, in support of the protest for jallikattu, a bull taming sport.

According to PTI, bullion and other commodity markets remained shut today on account of 'Jallikkatu' issue, over which thousands of college students, merchants and politicians have been protesting Since January 17. The protests that began at Marina beach, Chennai, have spread far and wide, including neighbouring states.