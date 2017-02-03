Kalanithi Maran-owned Sun TV's shares surge 23.92% on Aircel-Maxis verdict

The Stock price of Kalanithi Maran-owned Sun Television Network (Sun TV), one of the largest broadcaster in the country, saw a record 23.92% increase on Friday, a day after the Maran brothers received a favourable order from the Special Court in the deal case. Market experts say that this is the biggest single-day gain ever by Sun TV.

The stock price started reflecting the impact of the on Friday morning with the prices going up to Rs 607 at the opening compared to Rs 551.85 on the previous close. The prices went up to Rs 699 a share and settled at Rs 683.85 a share at the time of close on Friday.

Media tycoon holds 75% of the total shares in the company.

The promoters' connection with the top family of Tamil Nadu political party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the developments around it has reflected in the stock prices in the past too. Former Union Minister is the younger brother of and their uncle is DMK supremo M Karunanidhi.

stepped down, during UPA regime, as Union Minister after he came under investigation agencies scanner in this case, BSNL illegal telephone line case and others. Major developments in the case have also reflected in the stock prices of Network.

Analysts say the stock has been trading at 20% discount, compared to its competitor Zee mainly due to volatility. Even in the case, with the case behind the promoter there will be more rerating for its stock, they said. On Friday, the Enforcement Directorate has moved to the Supreme Court against Special Court's order on case, which discharged Maran brothers and others.

On Thursday, the court observed no prima facie case warranting framing of charge against any of the accused is made out because the charges against them are based on "misreading of official files" and speculation and surmises of the complainant. Following the complaint of businessman C Sivasankaran, the Marans and others were charged with criminal conspiracy and corruption for receiving "proceeds of crime" totalling Rs 742.58 crore and laundering the amount. Special judge O P Saini, however, observed that there was no existence of proceeds of crime.

While and C Sivasankaran were not available for comment despite attempts to reach them through messages and calls, said that in case had filed a case against him, his brother and the latter's wife Kavery Kalanithi without any prima facie in Delhi special court. On the basis of this case, Enforcement Directorate also filed the case against him and his brothers' family, and also the companies, the directors of the companies owned by them without any basic evidence.

"This case was fabricated by the without any evidence, even though I resigned my minister post immediately. I made a statement at that time I will prove my innocence in the court. And also I said that this case was totally fabricated one. I never misused the power when I was minister. I had full confidence that Justice always prevails," he responded in a statement. In the last six years, the Maran brothers have faced the case. But, in these years several times, we were given a lot of disturbances and intimidations. We know, honesty always pays. Now the Judgement announced and the truth prevails," he added.