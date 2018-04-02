Karda Constructions makes weak debut; lists 24% below issue price

-
At 10:20 am; KCL, trading under ‘T’ group, was trading at Rs 140, 22% lower against issue price. The T Group represents scrips which are settled on a trade-to-trade basis as a surveillance measure.
The Rs 770 million initial public offer (IPO) of real estate company KCL was subscribed 2.53 times. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 1.55 times, non institutional investors 3.43 times and retail investors 2 times.
KCL intends to utilize the proceeds from fresh issue towards part repayment of overdraft facilities, part repayment of term loans, general corporate purpose and to meet issue related expenses.
Housing demand in India is expected to increase given the favorable demographics of the economy and affordable housing segment is likely to get boost. However the competition in this particular segment is also increasing at rapid pace. In small cites (tier 2 and tier 3) lot of regional players have become active to take benefit of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), analyst at Choice Broking said in an IPO note.
Real estate market in Nashik is fragmented and KCL is expected to face high competition from regional players going forward. KCL continued to keep focus in the Nashik city, it added.
Issue is aggressively priced as the company is demanding valuation of Rs 2,214 million valued at P/E of 27.6 (x) to FY17 restated EPS. Real estate players like Ganesh Housing, having presence in Ahmadabad city, is trading at P/E at 9.4 and other players at below P/E of 25. On the other hand, KCL business size is small compared to peers, the brokerage firm said.
