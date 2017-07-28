L&T Finance Holdings hits record high on stellar Q1 results

-
ALSO READL&T Finance Holdings and group to raise Rs 15,000 cr for IPO finance L&T Finance junks stake-sale plan for mutual fund arm, eyes IPO L&T, Britannia, Bajaj Finance: Ambit Capital's super bloopers Tough calls deliver big payoff at L&T Finance Rupee hits one-year high of 65.4: Where is it headed?
-
“Assets quality of the company also improved with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) has reduced by 18% - from Rs 4,519 crore to Rs 3,698 crore. With improved provision coverage, NNPA% has seen a sharp reduction from 5.02% in Q4FY17 to 3.31% in Q1FY18,” LTFH said in a release.
Return on Equity (RoE) improved by 385 bps – 13.63% in Q1FY18 as against 9.78% in Q1FY17.
“With increase in profitability supported by a strong balance sheet, I believe that we are now at a juncture, where the strategic roadmap towards a top quartile RoE can be accelerated by “Growing Fearlessly”,” said Dinanath Dubhashi, Managing Director & CEO, LTFH.
Over past five quarters LTFH has shown commendable progress on its well articulated strategy. Cost control, increased sell down and strengthening the digital/analytics capabilities remain the key focus area even as the company aims to achieve top quartile RoE by 2020 or "earlier", according to analysts at Antique Stock Broking.
So far in 2017, the stock has outperformed the market by surging 95%, as compared to 22% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU