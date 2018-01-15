La Opala RG soars 12% on bonus issue plan

JUST IN
MARKETS LIVE: Nifty hits 10750, Sensex nears 35000; financials lead
The stock moved higher by 12% to Rs 694 on BSE after the houseware company announced that its board will meet on February 5, 2018 to consider issue of bonus shares.

La Opala RG has moved higher by 12% to Rs 694 on BSE in noon deal trade after the houseware company said that its board will meet on February 5, 2018 to consider issue of bonus shares. “In the next meeting of the board of directors of La Opala RG scheduled for 5th February, 2018, the board of directors may consider issue of bonus shares to the shareholders of the company which, if approved, will be subject to applicable regulatory provisions and the approvals of shareholders and others as may be required for the same,” La Opala RG said in a regulatory filing. At 02:15 PM; the stock was trading 9% higher at Rs 678 on BSE, as compared to 0.82% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

The trading volumes on the counter jumped multiple-fold with a combined 201,927 shares changed hands on BSE and NSE so far.

