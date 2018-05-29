Larsen & Toubro extends gains on strong Q4 operational performance

Shares of (L&T) were trading 3% higher at Rs 1,421 per share on the in early morning trade, extending their 5% gain in the past one week, after the company reported better than expected operational performance in March 2018 (Q4FY18). The stock was 4% away from its all-time high of Rs 1,470 touched on February 1, 2018 on the in intra-day trade.

conglomerate reported a 5% year-on-year increase in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 31.70 billion in Q4FY18 on improved operational performance. The firm’s revenues from operations were Rs 406.80 billion, 11% higher than Rs 366.20 billion reported in the corresponding quarter a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda —an indication of operating profitability) came in at Rs 53.90 billion, or 23% higher than Rs 43.80 billion reported in the same quarter a year back.

“L&T’s operational performance was marginally above estimate led by recovery in infrastructure margins and benefit of Bangaluru asset sales. Margins (Ex services) improved 70bps yoy during the quarter led by strong execution, benefit of asset sales and cost rationalization initiatives taken by the company. Order inflow was quite strong at Rs 496 billion in and Rs 1,529 billion in FY18 (higher than management guidance),” IIFL Wealth Management said in result update.

“For FY19, management has guided growth of 10-12% in order inflow and 12-15% in revenues, coupled with 25bps of margin expansion. The management expects infrastructure and hydrocarbon to drive growth, both in order inflow and execution. Recent transfer of road assets through the InvIT route would enable IDPL to explore new growth opportunities in BOT/HAM projects. plans to achieve its RoE target of 18% by FY21 on the back of higher execution, margin improvement and sale of non-core assets,” the brokerage firm added with ‘buy’ rating on the stock and a revised target price of Rs 1,590.