Liquor shares rally; Radico Khaitan, Globus Spirits hit 52-week highs

Shares of companies were in focus and rallied up to 18% on the BSE in intra-day trade on the back of heavy volumes.



Radico Khaitan, Globus Spirits, GM Breweries and Som Distilleries were up more than 5%, while Empee Distilleries, Tilaknagar Industries, Pioneer Distilleries, and United Breweries were up in the range of 2% to 5%. By comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.86% at 33,043 points at 13:50 PM.Radio Khaitan hit a new high of Rs 258, up 18% on the BSE. The trading volumes on the counter more than 10-fold with a combined 9.58 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE so far.was up 13% to Rs 141, also its 52-week high in intra-day trade. The stock surged 21% in past four trading sessions after the company reported 61% growth in net profit at Rs 2.78 crore in September quarter (Q2FY18). It delivered strong topline performance – growth of 57% at Rs 365 crore during the quarter driven by higher sales from the West Bengal facility.was up 5% to Rs 3,112, trading close to its 52-week high of Rs 3,181, touched on November 6, in intra-day trade. The company had reported a strong 84% jump net profit at Rs 153 crore, despite a drop in net sales during September 2017 quarter (Q2FY18)."In the second quarter we have delivered strong underlying net sales growth of 4% driven by 12% growth in the Prestige & Above segment, despite the impact of the highway ban. Additionally, we have delivered expanded margins despite the impact of Goods and Service Tax (GST),” United Spirits, CEO, Anand Kripalu said while announcing results.“With the recent Supreme Court clarification on the highway ban, we have seen outlets start to re-open in September and we expect the impact of the highway ban to continue to decrease and the business to normalize by end of the third quarter,” he added.