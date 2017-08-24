Liquor stocks gain after Supreme Court clarifies on Highway liquor ban

The court, in an order dated July 11, which was uploaded on the Supreme Court website on Wednesday, clarified that the 500-metre ban does not prohibit licensed establishments within municipal areas.
Among the individual stocks, United Spirits, Globus Spirits, GM Breweries, Pincon Spirit and Radico Khaitan were up in the range of 5% to 13% on BSE. On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.12% at 31,605 at 09:35 am.
Despite a ban on serving alcohol 500 metres from highways, which came into effect on April 1, most of the frontline liquor stocks had outperformed the market since then. United Spirits, Khoday India, Radico Khaitan and Pioneer Distilleries had gained in the range of 14% to 21%, against 7% rise in the benchmark index.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|PREV CLOSE
|GAIN(%)
|GLOBUS SPIRITS
|72.80
|64.85
|12.26
|G M BREWERIES
|433.00
|401.55
|7.83
|RAVIKUMAR DISTLL
|9.00
|8.50
|5.88
|PINCON SPIRIT
|45.80
|43.55
|5.17
|KHODAY INDIA
|70.45
|67.10
|4.99
|UNITED SPIRITS
|2588.90
|2471.60
|4.75
|WINSOME BREW.
|9.45
|9.03
|4.65
|PIONEER DISTIL.
|206.95
|197.95
|4.55
|TILAKNAGAR INDS.
|11.34
|10.87
|4.32
|SOM DISTILLERIES
|142.65
|137.00
|4.12
|RADICO KHAITAN
|168.15
|161.85
|3.89
|EMPEE DISTILL.
|39.40
|38.05
|3.55
|Latest price on BSE in Rs at 09:51 am
