LIVE: Sensex gains 100 pts, Nifty above 9900; RIL up 3% on stellar Q1

Globally, signs of steady global growth, which have prompted the ECB and a couple of other major central banks to signal future tightening since last month, have kept the world's shares on firm footing.

Benchmark indices opened in green on stellar June quarter numbers from Reliance Industries and a Rs 11,000 crore share buyback announcement by

9:36 AM Nifty IT index gained 1.8% in today's trade led mainly by Wipro (up 7%). HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Infosys also gained between 1-2.5%

9:32 AM At 9:32 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 31,965, up 60 points while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 9,890, up 17 points.



In broader markets, the BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices were trading in line with the frontline indices, were up 0.3% each.

Benchmark indices opened marginally higher with Nifty near 9,900-mark as investors concentrated more on individual stocks amid the Q1 results season.

RIL gained 2% after stellar Q1 results reported on Tuesday after market hours while Wipro gained over 5%, becoming the top gainer on BSE Sensex after the company announced a Rs 11,000-crore buyback plan.

9:11 AM Wipro ADR closed 5.7% higher by 5.7% at $5.75 on buyback plan

9:08 AM Derivative strategy on Engineers India by HDFC Securities:





Option Strategy: Bull call spread (Time frame 4-5 trading sessions)

Buy 1 lot Engineers India 165 CE 27 July 2017 @ 3.90





STOCK RECOMMENDATION: CENTRUM BROKING ON HT MEDIA

We maintain our BUY rating on HT Media and revise our target price to Rs 102. The implementation of cost saving initiatives across the board, over the last few quarters, resulted in margin expansion. Not only did the company reduce employee cost, but it also curtailed raw material cost as well as other expenses, unlike previous years. The steady growth in its radio business and diminishing losses in the digital business are also positives. We believe any uptick in the company’s ad revenue will further drive growth and profitability given the tight control on costs

9:07 AM Technical calls by Prabhudas Lilladher:







1. BUY JM FINANCIAL

CMP: Rs 127.50

TARGET: Rs 142





2. BUY THERMAX CMP: Rs 941 TARGET: Rs 1030 STOP LOSS: Rs 885 3. BUY ENGINEERS INDIA STOP LOSS: Rs 1202.3.

CMP: Rs 164.70

TARGET: Rs 180

STOP LOSS: Rs 150

9:05 AM Pre-open trade: Markets open higher in pre open trade with Sensex gaining 100 points and Nifty firmly above 9,900

9:04 AM A December Fed rate hike certainly looks less likely based on the June data. As for the Fed’s seeming commitment to balance sheet contraction, there is clearly an institutional desire on the part of the American central bank to commence this process well before the potential change in Fed leadership. Still, if the Fed does start such contraction, it is taking a big risk, given its deflation obsession, since balance sheet contraction is another form of monetary tightening, says CLSA's Christopher Wood in his weekly note, GREED & fear

9:02 AM Wipro announces buyback offer of Rs 11,000 crore





India's third largest IT firm announced a mega buyback offer of Rs 11,000 crore, joining the growing roaster of IT firms returning surplus cash to their shareholders.

The buyback price will be Rs 320 per equity share payable in cash which translates into a premium of 18 percent from Thursday’s closing price of Rs 269.





Logo of Wipro It reported 1.12 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit to Rs 2082.6 crore for the quarter ended June 30 compared to Rs2059 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

9:00 AM RIL to be in focus on above-estimate results









While the June quarter revenue from operations stood at Rs 70,434 crore versus Rs 59,493 crore last year, the consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at Rs 90,537 crore versus Rs 71,451 crore last year.



The June quarter gross refining margin stood at $11.9 per bbl. RIL reported 28% YoY growth in net profit to Rs 9,108 crore as against Rs 7,113 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

MORGAN STANLEY ON RBL BANK

We continue to like the stock, given the bank's strong loan growth and improving profitability. However, valuation (P/E) at ~24xF19e fully prices this in, we believe.

EQUINOMICS RESEARCH ON INFOSYS

The stock at the current market price trades at 13.8x its FY2018E EPS of Rs.69.9 and at 13x its FY2019E EPS of Rs.75 which is quite attractive compared to many mid-sized IT companies. Hence, we reiterate a BUY on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,150

Technical check on the markets

Nifty closed in the negative territory in the last trading session. On the lower side, 9850 and 9820 are two immediate supports, whereas on the upside, 9930 is an immediate resistance and above those 9950 is the next resistance. So, the short term range for the Index is 9820-9950 levels. It is essential for Nifty to break above 9950 level to move towards 10,150 levels: Anand Rathi Research

21 companies to report Q1 results today

Ashok Leyland, Can Fin Homes, Dewan Housing, Indian Bank, Persistent Systems are among others 21 companies that whill declare their Q1 earnings today

8:49 AM Asian Markets





MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, which has gained about 5% in the past two weeks, eased 0.2% on Friday.

Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.3% as the yen rose against the dollar.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe was little changed after rising for a 10th straight session on Thursday, its longest such streak since February 2015. It has advanced 3.1% in the latest rally.

8:48 AM Wall Street





The US stock ended mixed on Thursday as a deal between Sears and Amazon weighed on home improvement retailers. While Nasdaq closed in green helped by gains in Microsoft.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 28.97 points, or 0.13% , to close at 21,611.78, the S&P 500 lost 0.38 point, or 0.02%, to 2,473.45 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.96 points, or 0.08%, to 6,390.

8:48 AM SGX Nifty



The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 5 points higher at 9,901 indicating a flat opening for the domestic market.