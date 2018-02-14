MARKETS LIVE: Nifty, Sensex trade flat; PNB, SBI among top bank losers

IPO watch: Aster DM Aster DM Ltd has shown consistent sales growth of 38% during FY12-17 with EBITDA growth of 16% as the company doubled its number of clinics in past two years. This has resulted in increased expenditure base. Further due to one-time write-off take in Saudi Arabia, the company reported loss at PAT level in FY17. However, we believe these are one-time incidents. We expect Aster DM to be back to double digit EBITDA margins soon. Going forward, as the company is coming out of its investment phase, we expect Aster to report higher growth in profitability and improvement in margins as well as return ratios. At higher band the issue is offered at 19.6x FY18E calculated EV/EBITDA. We like the company’s strong brand equity and consistent track record. We recommend investors to subscribe the issue for long term gains. (Source: Nirmal Bang) ACE, Mastek, Nitco,Precision Wires from BSE Smallcap index hit 52-week high Action Construction Equipment (ACE), Precision Wires India, Mastek, Pancea Biotech and Nitco were among 10 stocks from the BSE Smallcap index hitting their respective 52-week highs in otherwise subdued market after reported a good set of numbers for the quarter ended December 2017 (Q3FY18). Firstsource Solutions, J Kumar Infrastructure, Lumax Auto Technologies, Shriram EPC and Zydus Wellness too touched 52-week high on BSE in intra-day trade. READ MORE HDFC Securities on Mahanagar Gas The company has started work on building an infrastructure in Raigad district, and is expanding in the authorised areas close to Thane city (Ambernath, Kalyan, Dombivali, Ulhasnagar). We expect an overall volume growth of 4-5% over FY18E-20E. There will be pressure on margins as in near term as company is expanding its network into area where volumes growth will be predominately driven by price sensitive industrial customers. Our target is Rs 1,240/share (27x FY20E standalone EPS) GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Rating: Accumulate Target Price: Rs 6,797 GSK under the new MD (Navneet Saluja) has given cautiously optimistic outlook in demand led by 1) high double digit growth in base Horlicks sachet priced at Rs.5 2) focus on increasing share in high growth protein segment led by Horlicks Growth Plus, Protein and Cardia Plus 3) brand extension of Horlicks in other food products. While GSK has right to win in MFD and high protein categories, we remain sceptical of GSK's renewed effort in foods space given that it has failed to make a dent in categories like Energy Bars, Biscuits and Instant Noodles etc. in the past. We estimate 5% volume CAGR over FY17-20 as against 0.5% decline in FY16 and ~6% decline in FY17. GSK trades at 30.8xDec19 EPS which is at 15% discount our coverage universe. We value the stock at 35xDec19 and arrive at a target price of Rs.6797. Retain "Accumulate" (Source: Prabhudas Lilladher) Motilal Oswal Research on Sun TV With growth revival in the next two - three years driving standalone EPS CAGR of 24%, RoE of 33%, and steady FCF generation, the stock should continue to offer healthy upside. We value SUNTV at 30x December 2019E EPS (~15% discount to ZEEL), arriving at a target price of Rs 1,225. SUNTV currently trades at ~19% discount to ZEEL. Despite being a regional player, this valuation gap should reduce, as SUNTV is likely to grow at a steady pace. Nirmal Bang on Bata India (BIL) Taking into consideration the 9MFY18 performance, we have slightly reduced our revenue estimates, but increased our margin estimates as BIL is making conscious efforts to optimise its costs and premiumise its revenues. Following continuous rise in new product varieties, premiumisation, increased advertisement spending and decent SSG, we expect BIL to clock revenues/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of ~11%/21%/23%, respectively, over FY17-FY20E. We have rolled forward our estimates to FY20 and this has resulted in a change in our rating on BIL from Accumulate to Buy with a March 2019 target price of Rs821 (from Rs755 earlier). We continue to value BIL’s business at 32x FY20E earnings

The benchmark indices opened higher on Wednesday taking cues from its key Asian peers. The indices, however, trimed gains as trade progressed.

In global markets, Asian were trading mixed on Wednesday, as investors await readings on US inflation that could fan fears of faster rate hikes and unleash another burst of global volatility.

Japan’s Nikkei bounced 0.4 per cent to 21,327, after closing at a four-month low on Tuesday. Dealers said there was a lot of focus on the 200-day moving average at 21,031 as a break there would ring bearish alarm bells. Data showed Japan’s economy grew a fraction slower than forecast last quarter but still managed the longest run of expansion since 1989.