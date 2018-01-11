JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Nifty outlook and trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher for today's trade
Business Standard

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens flat, Nifty holds 10,600 ahead of TCS earnings

Catch all live market action here

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

.

Benchmark indices open flat on Thursday as investors remained cautious ahead of key corporate earnings later this week and the federal budget next month.

The New Year rally in Asian shares ran out of steam on Thursday as concerns about the US administration’s protectionist stance hit Wall Street while US bonds were dented by speculation China may curtail buying.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is expected to present the budget for the 2018/19 financial year on Feb 1, amid investor concerns that the government could unveil some populist measures with heavier spending than this year.

Key corporate earnings will kick off this week. Tata Consultancy Services is due to post December-quarter results later today, followed by Infosys tomorrow. 

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

9:17 AM Markets at Open

At 9:17 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 34,427, down 6 points while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,622 down 9 points

9:13 AM

BSE and NSE to launch new IRF contracts from today
 
BSE and NSE will launch a new interest rate futures (IRF) contracts offering 7.17 percent yield on government bonds, from Thursday. The 10-year-bencmark bonds would mature on January 8, 2028, BSE and NSE said in separate circulars.

9:11 AM

Focus on jobs, farms, and fiscal consolidation: Economists tell PM
 
Fixing agricultural issues, generation of jobs, and fiscal consolidation dominated the deliberations at a pre-Budget meeting on Wednesday between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Cabinet colleagues, and economists and sectoral experts. In the day-long meeting, attended also by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, economists suggested that the fiscal consolidation road map be adhered to, even as corporation tax be reduced from the current rate of 30 per cent.
 
Economists also favoured the reimposition of the long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax on listed securities and mutual funds, and the extension of the holding period of short-term capital gains (STCG) tax to three years from a year. They also wanted the Budget to have a fresh strategy on disinvestment, sources said. READ MORE

9:05 AM

Top trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher
 
BUY INDIA CEMENTS 
CMP: Rs 193 
TARGET: Rs 220 
STOP LOSS: Rs 182
 
The stock has moved significantly in the recent past and has made a new high and with the stock moving above the 200 DMA, there is still more upside potential remaining and it can scale upto 220-225 levels. The indicators has been favourable with a positive bias and with rising volume activity witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 220 keeping a stop loss of 182. 

Click here for more
 

9:00 AM

Nifty outlook by Prabhudas Lilladher
 
Nifty has been resisting at 10,650 levels and now a consolidation between the range of 10,650 and 10,580 can be witnessed and fresh upside movement can be confirmed only if it decisively gives a breakout above the 10,650 levels. However, the support for the day is seen at 10,580 while the resistance would be at 10,690 levels. READ MORE

8:55 AM

Run-up to Budget 2018-19: India's medium-term fiscal outlook under a cloud
 
It is now increasingly looking unlikely that the Centre will be able to meet its targets for key macroeconomic variables for 2017-18, as detailed in the medium-term fiscal road map last year. This, in turn, will impact the government’s ability to meet the 2018-19 targets as well.
 
First, economic growth has dipped in the current financial year. It is unlikely to pick up sharply in FY19, as the economy struggles to deal with the twin shocks of demonetisation and the goods and services tax (GST). READ MORE
First Published: Thu, January 11 2018. 09:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens flat, Nifty holds 10,600 ahead of TCS earnings

Catch all live market action here

Catch all live market action here
Benchmark indices open flat on Thursday as investors remained cautious ahead of key corporate earnings later this week and the federal budget next month.

The New Year rally in Asian shares ran out of steam on Thursday as concerns about the US administration’s protectionist stance hit Wall Street while US bonds were dented by speculation China may curtail buying.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is expected to present the budget for the 2018/19 financial year on Feb 1, amid investor concerns that the government could unveil some populist measures with heavier spending than this year.

Key corporate earnings will kick off this week. Tata Consultancy Services is due to post December-quarter results later today, followed by Infosys tomorrow. 
 image
Business Standard
177 22

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens flat, Nifty holds 10,600 ahead of TCS earnings

Catch all live market action here

Benchmark indices open flat on Thursday as investors remained cautious ahead of key corporate earnings later this week and the federal budget next month.

The New Year rally in Asian shares ran out of steam on Thursday as concerns about the US administration’s protectionist stance hit Wall Street while US bonds were dented by speculation China may curtail buying.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is expected to present the budget for the 2018/19 financial year on Feb 1, amid investor concerns that the government could unveil some populist measures with heavier spending than this year.

Key corporate earnings will kick off this week. Tata Consultancy Services is due to post December-quarter results later today, followed by Infosys tomorrow. 

image
Business Standard
177 22