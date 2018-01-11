MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens flat, Nifty holds 10,600 ahead of TCS earnings
SI Reporter |
New Delhi
Last Updated at January 11, 2018 09:17 IST
9:17 AM Markets at Open
At 9:17 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 34,427, down 6 points while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,622 down 9 points
9:13 AM
BSE and NSE to launch new IRF contracts from today
BSE and NSE will launch a new interest rate futures (IRF) contracts offering 7.17 percent yield on government bonds, from Thursday. The 10-year-bencmark bonds would mature on January 8, 2028, BSE and NSE said in separate circulars.
9:11 AM
Focus on jobs, farms, and fiscal consolidation: Economists tell PM
Fixing agricultural issues, generation of jobs, and fiscal consolidation dominated the deliberations at a pre-Budget meeting on Wednesday between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Cabinet colleagues, and economists and sectoral experts. In the day-long meeting, attended also by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, economists suggested that the fiscal consolidation road map be adhered to, even as corporation tax be reduced from the current rate of 30 per cent.
Economists also favoured the reimposition of the long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax on listed securities and mutual funds, and the extension of the holding period of short-term capital gains (STCG) tax to three years from a year. They also wanted the Budget to have a fresh strategy on disinvestment, sources said. READ MORE
9:05 AM
Top trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher
BUY INDIA CEMENTS
CMP: Rs 193
TARGET: Rs 220
STOP LOSS: Rs 182
The stock has moved significantly in the recent past and has made a new high and with the stock moving above the 200 DMA, there is still more upside potential remaining and it can scale upto 220-225 levels. The indicators has been favourable with a positive bias and with rising volume activity witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 220 keeping a stop loss of 182.
Click here for more
9:00 AM
Nifty outlook by Prabhudas Lilladher
Nifty has been resisting at 10,650 levels and now a consolidation between the range of 10,650 and 10,580 can be witnessed and fresh upside movement can be confirmed only if it decisively gives a breakout above the 10,650 levels. However, the support for the day is seen at 10,580 while the resistance would be at 10,690 levels. READ MORE
8:55 AM
Run-up to Budget 2018-19: India's medium-term fiscal outlook under a cloud
It is now increasingly looking unlikely that the Centre will be able to meet its targets for key macroeconomic variables for 2017-18, as detailed in the medium-term fiscal road map last year. This, in turn, will impact the government’s ability to meet the 2018-19 targets as well.
First, economic growth has dipped in the current financial year. It is unlikely to pick up sharply in FY19, as the economy struggles to deal with the twin shocks of demonetisation and the goods and services tax (GST). READ MORE
First Published: Thu, January 11 2018. 09:16 IST
