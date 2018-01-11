MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens flat, Nifty holds 10,600 ahead of TCS earnings

Benchmark indices open flat on Thursday as investors remained cautious ahead of key corporate earnings later this week and the federal next month.

The New Year rally in ran out of steam on Thursday as concerns about the US administration’s protectionist stance hit Wall Street while US bonds were dented by speculation China may curtail buying.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is expected to present the for the 2018/19 financial year on Feb 1, amid investor concerns that the government could unveil some populist measures with heavier spending than this year.

Key corporate earnings will kick off this week. Tata Consultancy Services is due to post December-quarter results later today, followed by tomorrow.