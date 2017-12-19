Maurti Suzuki enters top-5 club of most valuable companies

Price on BSE in Rs Market-cap in Rs crore Company 30/12/2016 Latest % chg 30/12/2016 Latest Reliance Inds. 540.05 921.50 70.6 350,340 583,474 TCS 2361.95 2574.00 9.0 465,405 492,776 HDFC Bank 1204.20 1888.00 56.8 307,715 488,471 ITC 240.95 264.00 9.6 292,065 322,195 Maruti Suzuki 5323.00 9763.35 83.4 160,797 294,641 Hind. Unilever 826.30 1346.30 62.9 178,836 291,382 SBI 249.75 320.20 28.2 193,876 275,966 HDFC 1262.45 1712.00 35.6 200,111 273,055 ONGC 191.45 185.45 -3.1 245,692 238,056 Infosys 1010.70 1006.20 -0.4 232,152 230,939 Coal India 300.00 267.35 -10.9 186,222 165,769 Latest price on BSE at 02:48 pm. ource: BSE/CapitalinePlus

India hit a new high of Rs 9,768, up 5% on the BSE in intra-day trade, making its entry into the list of the top-5 most valuable companies by market capitalisation (m-cap).With an m-cap of Rs 294,641 crore, India now features at fifth rank in the list by replacing fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) company (HUL) from this prestigious club. HUL have m-cap of Rs 291,382 crore at 02:48 pm, the BSE data shows.Thus far in the calendar year 2017 (CY17), India has outperformed the market by surging 83% as compared to 27% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. HUL was up 63% during the same period.India stood at number 11th position at the beginning of the CY17. It surpassed Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Infosys, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), State Bank of India (SBI) and Coal India so far in CY17.Thus far in December 2017, India surged 13% after the company posted healthy double-digit sales growth in the month of November, overcoming post festive season lean phase.The country's largest carmaker said its domestic sales were at 145,300 units, up 15% from 126,325 in November last year. The sales were mainly driven by compact segment comprising Swift, Dzire and Baleno, which jumped by 32.4% to 65,447 units last month.