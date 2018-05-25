MCX rallies 8% on merger talks with NSE

The two entities are planning to approach market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) as early as this month, according to an official. The merger will help NSE and MCX cement their leadership position both in the equities and commodity derivatives space, the Business Standard reported. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT
At 09:39 am; MCX was trading 6% higher at Rs 762 on the BSE, as compared to 0.43% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 398,087 equity shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU