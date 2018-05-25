MCX rallies 8% on merger talks with NSE

Shares of Exchange of India (MCX) have rallied 8% to Rs 775 per share on the in early morning trade after media reports suggested that the company has entered into merger talks with the (NSE) ahead of the implementation of the universal exchange framework in October.

The two entities are planning to approach market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) as early as this month, according to an official. The merger will help and cement their leadership position both in the equities and space, the Business Standard reported.



At 09:39 am; was trading 6% higher at Rs 762 on the BSE, as compared to 0.43% rise in the S&P Sensex. A combined 398,087 equity shares changed hands on the counter on the and so far.