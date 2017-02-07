Modi's policies are pro-growth and favourable for India: Marc Faber

We are in a huge asset bubble worldwide, Faber believes

We are in a huge asset bubble worldwide, Faber believes

Despite giving a thumbs up to the Union Budget proposals, MARC FABER, a renowned global investor and author of The Gloom, Boom & Doom report tells Puneet Wadhwa that India's spend on infrastructure remains insufficient. For the next 10 years, investors will be better off in emerging markets than in the US, he says. Edited excerpts: How do you see the Indian economy shaping up in the backdrop of global headwinds and the Union Budget proposals? The Indian economy is performing relatively well. In India, there is always this debate at what rate is the economy growing - be it 6%, or ...

Puneet Wadhwa