Most top equity schemes pip benchmarks

Most of the top equity mutual fund (MF) schemes — which cumulatively account for a fourth of the industry’s assets — have done well this year compared to the benchmark BSE Sensex and the National Stock Exchange’s

The average return for the top 10 equity diversified schemes (as of September 26) is 22.34 per cent. In comparison, the Sensex and the are up 18 per cent and 20 per cent (as of September 26) on a year-to-date basis. Their large assets under management (average Rs 16,000 crore) haven’t impacted their performance.

These 10 schemes are considered to be the most marquee offerings as they are managed by the country’s top fund managers. Two schemes — and — have returned in excess of 25 per cent to the investors.