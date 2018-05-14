Mphasis rebounds 5% from day's low post block deals

JUST IN
Declining sale of key drug weighs on Sun Pharma, stock down 7% in 2 days
The stock was trading 2.2% higher at Rs 1,010, bouncing back 5% from early morning low of Rs 960 touched on the NSE after nearly 8% of total equity of IT company changed hands via block deals.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Shares of Mphasis were trading 2.2% higher at Rs 1,010 per share, bouncing back 5% from early morning low of Rs 960 touched on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after nearly 8% of total equity of information technology (IT) company changed hands on the counter through block deals.

Around 15.63 million equity shares representing 8.08% of total equity of Mphasis changed hands on the NSE, the exchange data shows.

The name of the buyers and sellers were not ascertained immediately.

Till 10:26 am; around 16.99 million equity shares representing 8.7% of total equity of Mphasis changed hands on the NSE.
First Published: Mon, May 14 2018. 10:31 IST

