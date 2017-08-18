Mutual funds pip FIIs in net investments

Mutual funds (MFs) have surpassed foreign institutional investors (FIIs) in net investments in Indian stocks in 2017 after the latest bout of selling by the latter. Until last week, year-to-date investments of FIIs were more than those of MFs on large inflows in February and March. MFs have accelerated their investments since April on a surge in subscriptions in equity schemes. Last week, when the markets corrected, MFs stepped up their buying as FIIs took money off the table. On August 17, the provisional data for the last two trading sessions showed MFs year-to-date investments ...