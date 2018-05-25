National Peroxide hits record high on robust Q4 results, Rs 65 dividend

hares of hit a record high of Rs 3,140, up 13% on the BSE in intra-day trade after the company reported a more than seven-fold jumped in its standalone net profit at Rs 373 million for the fourth quarter ended March 2018 (Q4FY18). The company engaged in manufacturing of hydrogen peroxide had profit of Rs 51.7 million in the same quarter last fiscal.

Operational revenue during the quarter under review grew 41% to Rs 974 million against Rs 691 million in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

The board has recommended a of Rs 65 per equity share of Rs 10 each (650%), to the equity shareholders of the company.

At 10:43 am; was trading 6.5% higher at Rs 2,949 on the BSE, as compared to 0.56% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. Around 14,000 shares changed hands on the counter against an average 2,811 shares were traded in past two weeks, the BSE data shows.

In past one year, the stock appreciated by 139% against 13% rise in the benchmark index.