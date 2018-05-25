National Peroxide hits record high on robust Q4 results, Rs 65 dividend

Operational revenue during the quarter under review grew 41% to Rs 974 million against Rs 691 million in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.
The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 65 per equity share of Rs 10 each (650%), to the equity shareholders of the company.
At 10:43 am; National Peroxide was trading 6.5% higher at Rs 2,949 on the BSE, as compared to 0.56% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. Around 14,000 shares changed hands on the counter against an average 2,811 shares were traded in past two weeks, the BSE data shows.
In past one year, the stock appreciated by 139% against 13% rise in the benchmark index.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU