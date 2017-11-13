New India Assurance makes weak debut; lists below issue price

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock debuted at Rs 750. At 10:04 AM; it was trading at Rs 722 on the BSE after hitting a low of Rs 718. While on the NSE, the scrip was quoting at Rs 725 after hitting a low of Rs 717 in intra-day deals. A combined 893,453 shares changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE.
During the initial public offering (IPO), the reserved portion for QIBs was oversubscribed 2.34 times. However, the reserved portion for NIIs (0.12 times), retail investors (0.11 times) and employees (0.21 times) remained undersubscribed, exchange data show.
